Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) online degree programs have been ranked among the best in the nation by U.S. News & World Report for 2023.
EKU’s online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program was ranked No. 10 for Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs for Veterans, and EKU’s online bachelor’s degree programs ranked No. 44 in Best Online Bachelor’s Programs for Veterans.
“We are very pleased that EKU’s online programs have been recognized as some of the best programs for veterans,” said Tim Matthews, executive director of EKU’s Office of e-Campus Learning. “EKU has been recognized among the best at serving veterans and active-duty military for many years and is proud of our history of serving our veteran community. It’s exciting to see that recognition extend to our online degree programs.”
According to U.S. News & World Report, a program’s overall quality is the most significant factor in its veterans rankings. The extent of financial benefits that are accessible to veterans is also used to determine the rank.
In addition to being recognized among the best online programs for veterans, EKU ranked No. 37 for Best Online Master’s in Nursing Programs, and in the top 100 for Best Online Bachelor’s Programs and Best Online Bachelor’s in Business Programs. For the Best Online Bachelor’s Program Rankings, U.S. News & World Report assessed schools based on four categories: engagement, services and technology, faculty credentials and training, and peer assessment. In all, EKU ranked in six programs for the 2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Online Programs Rankings.
EKU Online offers more than 100 online programs from associate to doctoral degrees and certificates at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Program options include business, criminal justice, education, emergency services, safety and security, and psychology. The online MSN program provides advanced education for working nurses in one of two areas: rural health family nurse practitioner or psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner. Most EKU Online courses can be completed in eight weeks, allowing students to create their own schedules for maximum flexibility.
EKU prides itself on making quality education accessible to everyone regardless of where they live. In addition to affordable tuition for online programs, scholarships and corporate partnerships provide tuition discounts.
EKU’s online programs have consistently been recognized among U.S. News & World Report’s best online programs since 2013. EKU is an accredited, brick-and-mortar institution that has offered online educational opportunities since 2006. To learn more about EKU’s online programs, visit go.eku.edu/USNEWS23.
