Elbert Allan Smith, age 55, of Manchester passed away Friday May 8th, at his home. 

Elbert is survived by his wife Leigh Anne Fields Smith and two children Tucker Hammons Smith and Lily Barton Smith all of Manchester. 

He is also survived by his mother Norma Kaye Swafford Smith and one brother James Barton Smith. 

Elbert is preceded in death by his father Barton Simpson Smith and one brother Robert Lester Smith. 

A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date.

