Elbert Jackson, age 73 of Greenbriar departed this life on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home.  He was born on Saturday, May 22, 1948 in Manchester to the union of Orstel and Dorothy Rogers Jackson.

He leaves to mourn his passing his son: Thomas Vice, his grandson: Thomas Vice, Jr. and 2 great grandchildren.  Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Irene Barrett, Bonnie Northern, Carl Jackson and Peggy Wagers, Charles Jackson and wife Phyllis, Jessie Rogers and Rosetta Rarrieck.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Orstel and Dorothy Jackson, his brother: Donald Jackson and his sister: Linda Smith.

Donations can be made to the Rominger Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.

Funeral Services for Elbert Jackson will be conducted on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Dudley Lynch will be presiding.  He will be laid to rest in the Enjine Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.

The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Elbert Jackson, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Service information

Jul 9
Visitation
Friday, July 9, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 9
Funeral Service
Friday, July 9, 2021
3:00PM
Rominger Funeral Home
402 Richmond RD
Manchester, KY 40962
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you