Elbert Jackson, age 73 of Greenbriar departed this life on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at his home. He was born on Saturday, May 22, 1948 in Manchester to the union of Orstel and Dorothy Rogers Jackson.
He leaves to mourn his passing his son: Thomas Vice, his grandson: Thomas Vice, Jr. and 2 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his brothers and sisters: Irene Barrett, Bonnie Northern, Carl Jackson and Peggy Wagers, Charles Jackson and wife Phyllis, Jessie Rogers and Rosetta Rarrieck.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Orstel and Dorothy Jackson, his brother: Donald Jackson and his sister: Linda Smith.
Donations can be made to the Rominger Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Funeral Services for Elbert Jackson will be conducted on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Dudley Lynch will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Enjine Cemetery in the Blue Hole Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
