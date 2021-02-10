Elbert May, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, February 7th.
Elbert was born in Clay County, KY on May 10, 1945, a son of the late Roskoe and Lizzie Mills May. He worked for the US Forest Service for 28 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Byrd May.
Elbert is survived by three daughters: Doris Wagers and her husband Dennis of Burning Springs, Alicia Reid of Manchester, and Brandi Napier of Manchester; by two sons: Delbert May and his wife Rose of Louisville, KY, and Kevin May of Manchester; and his grandchildren: Crystal May, Cameron Wagers, and Quincy Wagers.
He is also survived by his brother, Roscoe May and his wife Billie of Manchester.
In addition to his wife and parents, Elbert was preceded in death by his brother, Oscar May, and sisters, Nicie May and Margaret Mills.
Graveside Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 13th at the May Cemetery in Manchester, KY, with Kenny Smith officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
