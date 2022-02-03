Elbert Mitchell, 70, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, January 31st, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, KY.
Elbert was born in Manchester, KY on August 9, 1951, a son of the late Pearl and Laura Smith Mitchell.
Elbert is survived by his son, Johnny Mitchell and his wife Tina of Goose Rock.
He is also survived by his brother, Abraham Mitchell of Grannys Branch; his grandchildren: Brandon Mitchell, Bradley Mitchell, and Lucas Henson; and his great-grandchild, Greyson Mitchell.
In addition to his parents, Elbert was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Arlie Mitchell, G C Mitchell, Della Hall, Betty Faye Mathis, Nellie Patrick, and Nora Patrick.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 8th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Mitchell Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, February 7th at Britton Funeral Home.
Elbert was born in Manchester, KY on August 9, 1951, a son of the late Pearl and Laura Smith Mitchell.
Elbert is survived by his son, Johnny Mitchell and his wife Tina of Goose Rock.
He is also survived by his brother, Abraham Mitchell of Grannys Branch; his grandchildren: Brandon Mitchell, Bradley Mitchell, and Lucas Henson; and his great-grandchild, Greyson Mitchell.
In addition to his parents, Elbert was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Arlie Mitchell, G C Mitchell, Della Hall, Betty Faye Mathis, Nellie Patrick, and Nora Patrick.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, February 8th at Britton Funeral Home, with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Mitchell Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday, February 7th at Britton Funeral Home.
To send flowers to the family of Elbert Mitchell, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.