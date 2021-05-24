Elbert Wayne Hall, 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, May 23rd, at St. Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Elbert was born in Red Bird, KY, on January 12th, 1970, a son of the late Andrew Valentine and Della Mitchell Valentine.
He is survived by his wife Sheila Smith Hall; and his sons: Leonard Hall and Baxter Hall, all of Manchester, KY.
Elbert is also survived by his two brothers: Ralph Jr. Hall and McKinley Wayne Valentine, both of Manchester, KY. As well as four sisters: Della Ann Sizemore, Barbara Smith, Carolyn Mathis, all of Manchester, KY, and Hazel Sapp of Ohio.
In addition to his parents, Elbert was preceded in death by his son, Elbert Wayne Jr., and by his sister, Susan Wombles.
Elbert leaves behind a host of family including his mother-in-law, Marsha Ann Smith, two sisters-in-law, as well as nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 30th, 2021, at Billy’s Branch House of Prayer, with Paul Mitchell, Todd Hignite, and Andrew Hamblin officiating. Burial will follow in the Leonard B Smith Cemetery in London, KY.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, May 28th, and Saturday, May 29th, at Billy’s Branch House of Prayer.
