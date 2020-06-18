Election day Tuesday, June 23rd will take on a different look, one that’s never been seen before due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Absentee voting is now underway with the mail-in option. Each resident should have received a card in the mail recently detailing the procedure, according to county clerk Mike Baker.
“The mail-in option is underway at this time and can be accessed by the options shown on the card that all registered voters received in the last couple of weeks,” Baker said. “Those options are by applying online at GOVOTEKY.com or calling the clerk’s office at 606-598-2544. The walk-in absentee voting will be held from June 8, 2020 to June 22, 2020 from 8 AM to 4:30PM at the Clay County Administration Building using the side entrance to the building. Appointments to walk in absentee vote are not necessary but are advised to keep the line down. Appointment times will be honored over those who just show up but no eligible voter will be denied the right to vote.”
Voting on election day will be held in the Clay County High School gym from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23rd. This will be the only location to cast your vote in-person. All social distancing guidelines will be in place.
State officials altered the regular election procedures due to the pandemic as many election officers declined to serve.
Many, if not most, of the officers in the state fall into the category of high risk for the Coronavirus due to age and underlying health issues. There is a problem statewide of getting enough officers to serve on a good day so they knew it would really be a problem in a pandemic. For example: In Clay County, out of 160 names that were to be submitted to the Clay County Board of Elections by the precinct captains, only 71 names of people willing to serve were turned in. After asking for other volunteers, 4 more signed up for a total of 75 officers to fill the 80 spots needed for a regular election cycle, not counting alternates. Out of those 75, only 16 have agreed to serve during the pandemic. So, to limit poll worker and voter exposure to illness, all voters have been given the opportunity to vote absentee by mail or walk in.
Another difference that voters will see this election is the new equipment that will be used for in-person voting. The process was already underway nationwide to go to a paper ballot system in response to general voter distrust of the electronic machines. Therefore, they went ahead and implemented it now since we needed the high-speed scanning equipment to be able to handle the large number of paper absentee ballots expected in this election, many times over what our offices are used to handling. The paper ballots can be marked by pen or an electronic marking system. The paper ballot is then placed into a scanner for counting. This is a very secure system that can be counted by hand if necessary due to mechanical failure or to validate the totals. This eliminates the fear of any chance of programming errors or hacking that may alter the totals on an electronic machine. The system is very easy to use, easier than before. The electronic marking system also has an audio system making it easy for someone with vision difficulties to mark their ballot as they choose. All mail-in ballots are signature verified for identification. Kentucky has a very secure system that only allows ballots to be sent upon request, according to clerk Baker.
