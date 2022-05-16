Polls will open in their familiar locations, pre-pandemic, on Tuesday, May 17th starting at 6 a.m.
County Clerk Beverly Craft says she is expecting a great turnout for the primary.
“We want everyone that didn’t participate in early voting to know that the precincts will be in their same location as they were before the pandemic,” she said. “If you aren’t sure where you vote you can contact us at the clerk’s office at (606) 598-2544.”
The locations for precincts are as follows:
District One-
Manchester-Clay Co. Middle School
Garrard-Paces Creek Elementary
East Manchester-Clay Administration building
District Two-
Big Creek-Big Creek Elementary
Harts Branch-Beech Creek Campground Store
Greenbriar-Manchester Elementary
District Three-
Allen-Oneida Elementary
Oneida-Oneida Elementary
South Fork-Oneida Fire Department
Pin Hook-Clay Co. Area Voc. School
District Four-
Flat Creek-Flat Creek Voting Booth
Brightshade-Goose Rock Elementary
Goose Rock-Goose Rock Elementary
District Five-
Horse Creek-EKU campus
Pigeon Roost-EKU campus
Portersburg-Hacker Fire Dept.
Whites Branch-Paces Creek Elem.
District Six-
Fogertown-Fogertown Fire Dept.
Burning Springs-Burning Spr. Elem.
Sexton’s Creek-Burning Spr. Elem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.