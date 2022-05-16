Polls will open in their familiar locations, pre-pandemic, on Tuesday, May 17th starting at 6 a.m.

County Clerk Beverly Craft says she is expecting a great turnout for the primary.

“We want everyone that didn’t participate in early voting to know that the precincts will be in their same location as they were before the pandemic,” she said.  “If you aren’t sure where you vote you can contact us at the clerk’s office at (606) 598-2544.”

The locations for precincts are as follows:

District One-

Manchester-Clay Co. Middle School

Garrard-Paces Creek Elementary

East Manchester-Clay Administration building

District Two-

Big Creek-Big Creek Elementary

Harts Branch-Beech Creek Campground Store

Greenbriar-Manchester Elementary

District Three-

Allen-Oneida Elementary

Oneida-Oneida Elementary

South Fork-Oneida Fire Department

Pin Hook-Clay Co. Area Voc. School

District Four-

Flat Creek-Flat Creek  Voting Booth

Brightshade-Goose Rock Elementary

Goose Rock-Goose Rock Elementary

District Five-

Horse Creek-EKU campus

Pigeon Roost-EKU campus

Portersburg-Hacker Fire Dept.

Whites Branch-Paces Creek Elem.

District Six-

Fogertown-Fogertown Fire Dept.

Burning Springs-Burning Spr. Elem.

Sexton’s Creek-Burning Spr. Elem.

