Work is underway to return the community of Oneida back to normal as quickly as possible.
Contract electrical crews are in the area restoring broken poles and lines caused by the massive flooding and mudslides throughout the area.
Jackson Energy reports 321 service holders are without power. Over 200 of those are along Ky. 1482 (Bullskin/Panco area).
No timetable has been set on when power would be restored.
State and county road crews are working around the clock to open all roads.
As of mid-day Friday, Ky. 11 and Ky. 66 were open. Ky. 66 is down to one lane in some areas due to mudslides.
Chief District Engineer Chris Jones, of the Kentucky Department of Transportation District 11, has mobilized assistance from several other counties to help in the Oneida area.
The most devastated roadway in the area is Ky. 1482. Mudslides and road breaks are reported in numerous areas along the road.
The cabinet has also given approval for state road crews to assist opening county roads and bridges in the area.
Jones and the road crews were at Long Branch on Ky. 1482 and had just repaired the bridge by mid-day. Heavy flooding occurred and caused each side of the bridge to completely wash away. The same scenario has occurred in numerous areas through Bullskin and Panco along 1482.
Many residents in the area are still stranded due to impassable bridges and roads. Ky. 1482 has a severe break at Little Bullskin, as it is down to one lane. A tile has completely washed out closing the road at Panco Church.
Crews are working to have the tile replaced at Panco today.
Over 100 mudslides alone have occurred on Ky. 1482 and crews are working diligently to keep the roadway open as the slides continue to occur.
The area is also without water as numerous water line breaks are being reported.
Rescue personnel with Manchester, Lockard’s Creek, Horse Creek, and other area fire departments have mobilized at the junction of Ky. 66 and 1482. Along with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department they are doing welfare checks on residents up each hollow along Ky. 1482, deemed the hardest hit area in the community.
At mid-day, no injuries or fatalities have been reported and all citizens were found safe.
“Many of the roads are impassable and we are using ATV’s to reach these residents,” Assistant Emergency Management Services Director Brian Jackson said. “Everyone is really working together to help this community right now.”
The welfare checks are expected to go throughout the day Friday and possibly into Saturday until all residents have been reached.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.