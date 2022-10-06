(MANCHESTER, Ky.) - These are scores as submitted by elementary basketball coaches. If you would like your team’s stats and record posted in the newspaper, email and submit all information to sports@themanchesterenterprise.com. Or you can reach sports editor Tanner Hoskins via Facebook. These are wrote as submitted.
Paces Creek scores – submitted by Marcella Jackson of Paces Creek
9-22-22
Junior Varsity: Paces Creek (3-0) defeats Big Creek 34-15. Sophie Gray led with 16 points, Ellie White with 12, and Allie Gray with six.
Varsity: Paces Creek (2-1) defeated Big Creek 59-16. Maci White led with 16. Sophie Gray 14, Kylie Miller 14, Allie Gray 10, Ellie White four.
9-29-22
Junior Varsity: Paces Creek (4-0) defeated Goose Rock 76-10. Allie Gray led with 24. Sophie Gray 12, Ellie White 16, Bella Jackson six, Jaylah Angel eight, Hadleigh Griffin six, Laura Hoskins four.
Varsity: Paces Creek (3-1) defeated Goose Rock 59-3. Allie Gray led with 24 points. Maci White 23, Sophie Gray six, Kylie Miller four, Hannah Benge two.
Hacker @ Big Creek 9-29-22 – Submitted by Hutch Hoskins of Big Creek & Wes Smith of Hacker.
Junior Varsity: Big Creek 21 Hacker 13.
Big Creek: Adyson Wagers 13, Madison Turner four, Kimber Sizemore two, Taylor Parsley two.
Hacker: Annabelle Lovett four, Harper Revis four, Lauren Wojcicki two, Olivia Smith two, Harper Dezarn one.
Varsity: Hacker 20 Big Creek 17.
Big Creek: Emery Gilbert six, Madison Turner four, Adyson Wagers five, Kimber Sizemore two.
Hacker: Harper Rice 10, Lauren Wojcicki four, Annabelle Lovett four, Olivia Smith four.
Manchester vs Burning Springs 9-29-22 – Submitted by Justin Sumpter
Varsity: Burning Springs 47 Manchester 16.
Manchester stats: Ryleigh Chesnut five, Nora Grace Asher four, Mckenna Sowders four, Courtney Smith three.
Junior Varsity: Burning Springs 24 Manchester 20.
Manchester stats: Khloe Sizemore six, Kylie Smith four, Aubree Martin three, Mckenna Sowders two, Nora Grace Asher two, Analise Collett two, Kassidy Hacker one.
Goose Rock vs Paces Creek – submitted by Amanda Sizemore
Varsity: Paces Creek 59 Goose Rock 3. Danika Adkins one, Jasey Wagers two.
Junior Varsity: Maleah Asher four, Talon Sizemore two, Marley Jackson two, Ava Woods two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.