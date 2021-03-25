The first games of the 2021 elementary basketball season is scheduled for Tuesday, March 30. These games and the rest of the schedule may change depending on the results of the 13th Region Tournament. The rest of the schedule will be released as soon as possible after the 13th Regional Tournament. Regular season games are planned for Tuesdays and/or Thursdays each week. All games will be played at Clay County High School and/or Clay County Middle School. Please check the schedule for the location of each game.
Practice for the teams with players and coaches only are the only sports activities permitted in elementary gyms until further notice.
Cheerleaders will cheer only at CC High School games for the entire season.
All athletes, coaches and fans must follow current Covid 19 guidance.
Tuesday March 30, 2021
Oneida off
Girls games @ CC Middle School
5:00 p.m. Big Creek vs Hacker
6:00 p.m. Goose Rock vs Paces Creek
7:00 p.m. Burning Springs vs Manchester
Boys games @ CC High School
5:30 p.m. Burning Springs vs Manchester
6:30 p.m. Big Creek vs Hacker
7:30 p.m. Goose Rock vs Paces Creek
If a game ends early the next games on the schedule may start before the advertised time during the regular season.
The teams listed first on the schedule will be considered the home team for the entire season. The home team will be responsible for providing a score clock keeper and official book for the regular season games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.