The First National Bank/Manchester Enterprise Boy’s Elementary basketball tournament will be postponed, according to superintendent William Sexton.
Superintendent Sexton said the postponement is due to rising positive COVID cases within the community for the last week.
“We have several of our basketball teams and cheer teams with positive cases right now,” the superintendent said. “We’ve spoke with our local health department and were told a spike in cases is expected with the next few weeks.”
To ensure as many student-athletes as possible will be eligible to participate, school officials felt postponing the event was in the best interest of the children.
“So much has been taken away from our students due to COVID,” the superintendent said. “By waiting for numbers to go back down it will provide our students the opportunity to participate in something they’ve worked hard and looked forward to doing. This will provide them with a safer environment and that’s what matters most.”
The tournament was scheduled to start this week but had been delayed due to inclement weather.
When classes resume Monday, the superintendent says they will be monitoring attendance numbers and COVID positive cases daily among students and staff.
“The numbers are rising in our community, and we will be taking every precaution necessary,” he said.
