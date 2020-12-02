In-person attendance at the county’s seven elementary school’s may be a reality if the county can drop out of the COVID-19 “red zone”.
Superintendent William Sexton made the announcement Monday night during the work session meeting of the board of education.
“We are hoping to start elementary on December 7th if we can drop out of the red zone by Thursday,” Sexton told the board members.
Clay’s rate on the state’s COVID dashboard was 38% on Monday afternoon.
Governor Andy Beshears mandate says elementary schools can resume classroom instruction Dec. 7 if their counties drop from "red" and districts adhere to public health guidance. Middle and high schools can reopen classrooms on January 4th.
Starting school back at the elementary level may not be realistic, according to state health experts. They’re expecting a rise in cases for this week due to Thanksgiving holiday gatherings.
The Cumberland Valley District Health Department reported 17 positive cases on Monday with 16 listed as recovered. Those totals were from Thanksgiving Day through Monday.
The superintendent says he wants to resume in-person learning as soon as possible, as long as it’s a safe option.
“We all want to start back with in-person as soon as we safely can,” he said. “We have resumed small attendance groups to help tutor students this week. Hopefully we can get back in the classroom soon.”
In other news from the board meeting, members approved to have a land survey conducted on the Clay County High School campus for a new technology center.
