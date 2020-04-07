(Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in 1985 by Glenn Gray.)
It is often said, ‘a man’s home is his castle’, but in the case of Elgie Swafford, his home is…a school bus.
At age 73, and full of energy, this Horse Creeker has taken what one might call a case of poverty and turned it into his own castle.
Complete with a coal stove, curtains, bed, tables and all the other added luxuries of life, Elgie has created his own world in a 12x55 foot 1965 model school bus.
While passing through Horse Creek, actually Hima, one cannot help but notice this faded old-yellow bus nestled just off the road, with the stove pipe hovering out of the top.
It’s a homely sight, one that might cause many people to feel for the person buried within the confines of its walls.
Most of the accessories that were on the bus, when it wheeled back and forth from schools, are still there.
There is still the grand entrance, where Elgie has to push the handle, just like the old days, to allow entrance.
“That really comes in handy sometimes,” says the ageless wonder, adding the handle prevents him from walking down the steps to open the door.
“I’ve got a bad leg, and the handle makes it seem like I’ve got my own door opening system,” he says with a grin.
When entering the home on wheels, one may be in for a surprise, because thinking one thing, you see something different.
As if he has made his bus tailor made, everything fits just like it was made to. In the main back of the bus, turned crossways, sets the ole’ bed, the main resting place for the Otter Creek born man.
Behind the bed is a door with the big “Exit” hanging over it, that is still very visible to the eye.
“That makes for a pretty decoration,” Elgie continues as he piles a couple blocks of coal in the heating stove that is soon red at the top after the added fuel has taken its toll on the fire.
“I love it here, and I try to keep it as clean as I can, because you never know who is coming over or will drop in,” notes the former coal miner with a hint of seriousness about him.
If love can be defined as neat and clean, then this bus turned home is full of love.
Not a single thing is out of place. Even his bed is freshly made from last night’s sleep.
Curtains draping over the front window, while matching ones dangle on the many side windows, that help to provide a homely touch to this divorced man’s castle.
“I have always loved the country and being divorced for over 36 years, this place has really been good to me, because if has the country atmosphere as well as being handy,” Elgie says, getting up to open a window and close the bottom of the stove that seems to be working just fine.
“I have to open a window or two, sometimes when the stove gets too hot,” explains the 15-year veteran of the coal mines.
“Bet I’m the only man in the county that has to open windows in this kind of weather because it’s too hot,” he laughs as the eight-degree weather outside breezes through the opening.
Slowly sitting back in his chair, Elgie explains how he was once the second of nine children born to Dan and Florence Swafford.
“Only got one brother living now and that’s Leonard Swafford who lives with family on Otter Creek,” he said.
Divorced many years ago, Elgie shys away from the topic only to talk about his five children.
“They’re all married now and got their own families and seem to be happy,” says the ex-coal miner.
“Me, I’m happy because I have never been better. I do a lot of trading and swapping stories with my friends, whom I have many,” he pleads.
One of Elgie’s best friends whom he seems to do most of his trading with, thinks Elgie is doing fine.
“Why he’s got it made there, does what he wants to, cooks his own meals and cleans up the place by himself. What else could you ask for,” says Robert Wombles, of one Elgie’s closest friends.
“Me and Robert, we do most of the trading on knives, guns or whatever,” replies Elgie.
“I try to burn him and he tries to burn me on trades, but that is the name of the game ain’t it,” Elgie says with a chuckle.
With his little television, radio and all other things a man needs to survive, this school bus pioneer has things pretty well wrapped up.
“I have got my little social security checks coming in each month, plus by ‘Gold Dollar’ checks and that helps me to buy food and coal,” he said.
Still, after working in the coal mines for over 15 years, Elgie sometimes has problems with health.
“I have got black lung and that gets to me sometimes, but I make it,” he says with a bit of pride in his tone.
Coupled with his social security benefits and other pensions, Elgie maintains his health and school bus castle with the $345 in checks he gets monthly.
“Living by myself and being my own boss, I just love the ole’ bus and the way things are now,” continues Elgie adding that he sleeps as long as he wants and takes things slow and easy.
“What else could you ask for, especially for an old man like myself,” he adds getting up close to the window. “I don’t bother nobody and expect the same and here in this bus I get that kind of treatment. After all, isn’t life suppose to be fun?”
