Eliza Jane Gilbert, age 84, wife of Hiram Gilbert of London, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at her residence. She was the sister of Nora Mathis of London, Kentucky, Loretta Eversole and husband Ted of Annville, Kentucky, Kathleen Bowling, Richmond Sizemore, Lonnie Sizemore, Oscar Sizemore, Lonzo Sizemore, Amos Sizemore and wife Rosa, and Andy Sizemore and wife Deborah all of Manchester, Kentucky, Clarence Sizemore and wife Jeanette of Hamilton, Ohio, and Monroe Sizemore of Martinsville, Indiana; the stepmother of Gary Gilbert of Tucson, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ray Adams; by her parents, Jeff and Sara Elva (Smith) Sizemore; and by her siblings, Delphia Hubbard, Alpha Bowling, and Otto Sizemore.
Funeral services for Eliza Jane Gilbert were conducted Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the London Funeral Home Chapel with Jeff Mounce and Bro. Mark Poynter officiating. Burial followed at A.R. Dyche Memorial Park.
