Elizabeth Barger, age 60 departed this life on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the AdventHealth in Manchester. She was born on Monday, October 26, 1959 in Panco, Kentucky to Pearl Couch and Margaret Baker Youtsey. She was a cashier and a member of the Oneida Community Church.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Leon Caudill and Eric Caudill, her grandchildren: Nathan Caudill, Brayden Caudill,Kerrigan Caudill and Leah Roberts and her mother: Margaret Youtsey.
She is preceded in death by her father: Pearl Couch, her step-father: Ernest Youtsey and her brother: Pearl Scott Couch, Jr.
Funeral Services, visitation and burial are all private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
