Elizabeth Jones, 88, of Big Creek, Ky, passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester, KY.
Elizabeth was born in Clay County, KY on November 21, 1934 , a daughter of the late Sherman Napier and Nannie Lipps Napier. She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Jones.
Elizabeth is survived by her son, T.J. Jones (Nancy) and her daughter, Judy Garland (Stanley).
She is also survived by her sisters, Lillie Estep of Florida and Evelyn Wilsey of Indiana, as well as 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by 5 children and 5 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services for Elizabeth Jones will be held 2:00 PM on Friday June 23rd at the Britton Funeral Home, with Tess Lipps officiating. Burial will follow in the Lipps Cemetery in the Martin's Creek community.
Visitation will be held after 12:00 PM on Friday, June 23rd until the funeral hour at the Britton Funeral Home.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.