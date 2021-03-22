Ella Pearl Curry, 75, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, March 21st, at her home.
Ella was born on January 3rd, 1946, a daughter of the late Grover Wombles and Edna Wombles.
Ella is survived by the following children: Rodney Curry and wife Jessica of London, KY, Kim Curry Cagann of Indianapolis, IN, Randy Curry and wife Alicia of Manchester, KY, and Mike Curry and wife Kim of London, KY.
Ella is also survived by her grandchildren: Cody, Chase, Kassie, Zach, Darrian, Kennedy, KeAira, Kelsey, Ashlin, Jake, Irvin, Scott, Jaylee, and Brittany; her great-grandson, Camdyn; a very special nephew that she loved like a son, Doug Burns and wife Tina of Manchester, KY. She is also survived by the following brothers and sisters: David "Blue" Wombles, Jeanie Roberts, Darrell Boggs and wife Sherrie, Jim Boggs, Ronnie Boggs, and Tammy Powell, all of Manchester, KY.
Ella is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Jack Curry, her son Scott Curry, grandson Daniel Raymond Curry, and the following brother and sister: Grover Jr. Wombles and Phyllis Ann Swafford.
A Celebration of Life for Ella Curry will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, March 26th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Smith and Curry Cemetery on Curry Branch.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, March 25th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester.
