Mrs. Ella Mae Harris, age 84 departed this life on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at the Advent Health Manchester. She was born on Friday, January 8, 1937 in Manchester, Kentucky to Estill and Martha (Robinson) Greer. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Olivet Church of Christ.
She leaves to mourn her passing her son: Ed Harris and wife Alene; one grandchild: Katie Hensley and husband Alex; her sister-in-law: Ann Sandlin; and her special nephew: Jennings Vanover and wife Lynn. Also surviving is her twin sister: Etta Faye Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Estill and Martha Greer, her husband: Kellis Harris, and these brothers and sisters: Haskell Greer, George Greer, Ora Buttery, Eva Cress, Edith Buttery, Mable Spaulding, James Greer, Denver Greer, and Virgie Greer.
Funeral Services for Ella Mae Harris will be conducted on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Cheyenne Metcalf will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Greer Cemetery on Robinson Creek.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Sunday after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.