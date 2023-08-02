Mrs. Ella Mae McDaniel, age 69 departed this life on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Landmark of Laurel Creek. She was born on Thursday, November 12, 1953 in Manchester to the union of Cloyd and Nettie Broughton Swafford. She was a registered nurse practitioner for over 40 years.
She leaves to mourn her passing her husband: Jesse McDaniel, her daughter: Jessica McDaniel and her grandchild: Zoe. Also surviving are her sisters and brothers: Mildred Swafford Edwards and husband M. C., Edna Swafford Downey, Arlie Swafford and Arvil Swafford and wife Rose, her brothers-in-law: Wayne Smith and Billy McDaniel, her sister-in-law: Mae Swafford and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Cloyd and Nettie Swafford, these brothers and sisters: Oscar Swafford, Virgie Smith, Verna McDaniel, Dennis Swafford and Wilma Swafford, her brother-in-law: Milton Downey and her sisters-in-law: Debra Swafford and Phyllis Swafford.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ella Mae McDaniel will be conducted on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Barry Hubbard will be presiding. She will be laid to rest in the Sandlin Cemetery in the Rader Creek Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
