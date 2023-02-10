Ellen Henson, age 75 of Manchester departed this life on Monday, February 6, 2023 at the home of her daughter: Jennifer. She was born on Saturday, August 9, 1947 in Manchester to the union of Floyd and Mittie Lawson Sizemore.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Bessie Jones and husband Frank, Ella Roark and husband Don, Lisa Lovins and husband Shannon, Charlie Henson and wife Kathy, Karen Beckner and husband Gary, Sharon Pugalee, Kathy Gilliam, Billy Joe Henson and wife Ashley, Jennifer Collins and husband Jamie and Jonathan Henson and wife Kayla as well as 29 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren as well as her sisters: Verda Bowman and Lois Eversole and her brother: Floyd Sizemore, Jr.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Floyd and Mittie Sizemore, her husband: Homer Henson, her sons: Jim Henson, Homer Lee Henson and Jimmy Henson, her granddaughter: Francheska Jones, her great granddaughters: Aribella Lovins and Elizabeth Hicks as well as these sisters: Easter Mayfield and Verna Mae Sizemore and her brother: Albert Sizemore.
Funeral Services for Ellen Henson will be conducted on Friday, February 10, 2023 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Ryan Smith will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday from 6 PM until 9 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.