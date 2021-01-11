Ellen White, 77, of Oneida, KY, passed away Friday, January 8th, at the Advent Health Hospital in Manchester.
Ellen was born in Clay County, KY on June 4, 1943, a daughter of the late Golden and Rosie Combs Bishop.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Perry Chadwick (PC) White.
Ellen is survived by her sister, Ella Fay Burns, and her special nephew, Robert Bishop and wife Erica, all of Oneida.
In addition to her husband and parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her sister, Rachel Bishop.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 11th at the Allen Cemetery on Patty's Rock in Oneida, KY, with Steve Young officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
