Ellis Hubbard, Jr., 41, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, January 9th, at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.
Ellis was born in Beverly, KY on June 21, 1981, a son of Linda Wagers Hubbard and the late Ellis Hubbard. He worked for Independent Opportunities and was a big fan of Kentucky Basketball.
Ellis is survived by his fiancée, Jacqueline Asher; his two sons: Darrell Blake Knoles, and Ellis Jonah Hubbard; and his mother, Linda Wagers Hubbard, all of Manchester.
He is also survived by his brother and sisters: Terry (Jennie) Hubbard, Paula (Ronnie) Henson, and Lois Henson, all of Manchester; a host of nieces and nephews; and by his mother-in-law, Carolyn Asher of Hyden.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, January 15th at Britton Funeral Home, with Kenny Smith and Tracy Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Daniel Smith Cemetery on Otter Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, January 14th at Britton Funeral Home.
