Mr. Elmer Smith, age 74 departed this life on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at his home. He was born on Sunday, September 15, 1946 in Manchester, Kentucky to Tink and Aliene Jones Smith. He worked at the Rocket Coal Company for 19 years, a member of the Gregory Branch Holiness Church and a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam Era.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife Marie Goins Smith, his sons: Mark Jason Smith and his wife Tonya and Matthew Joshua Smith as well as his grandchildren: Lauryn Smith and Madelyn Smith. Also surviving are his siblings: Dorothy Sizemore, Minnie Wagers and Bryan Smith and his wife Lou.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Tink and Aliene Smith, his brother: Arthur Smith and his sister: Brenda Henson.
Funeral Services for Mr. Elmer Smith will be conducted on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Wilburn Coffey, Jonathan Marcum and Ronnie Smith will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday after 6:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
