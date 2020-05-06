Elmer "Sonny" Begley, Jr.

Elmer Begley Jr passed away peacefully at home on May 5, 2020 at the age of 75. He was affectionately known as Sonny Begley. He was born June 8, 1944 in Hyden, Kentucky.
His parents were former Secretary of State Elmer Begley and Leila Feltner Begley. His dad was county judge of Leslie county for over sixteen years. Sonny attended Hyden Elementary School, Millersburg Military Institute from 6th grade through the 11th grade and graduated from Oneida Baptist Institute.
He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in business. He worked for several years as an insurance adjuster. While attending MMI, Sonny played football and won an award for citizenship. Sonny was beloved by all who knew him. Sonny was a life-long resident of Leslie County and was affiliated with the Central Presbyterian Church in Hyden, KY. He was interested in people and in their well-being. He was an avid reader and enjoyed studying history, law and genealogy. His greatest joy was his family, especially his nieces and nephews.
He leaves behind many relatives, including two sisters, Carolyn Begley Daley of Lexington, Kentucky and Louise Begley Hume of Austin, Indiana and their spouses Gil L Daley MD and James O Hume; special friends: Dean Osborne and R.C. Osborne. He is survived by many dear nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. A private funeral service will be held on Friday, May 8th at the Greg Walker Funeral Home in Hyden, Kentucky. A private burial service will follow. Memorials may be made to the Central Presbyterian Church E.P.C. P.O. Box 1679, Hyden, Kentucky or to a charity of your choice. You may offer your condolences to the family @www.dwaynewalkerfuneralhome.com In accordance with the regulations concerning the Covid-19 mandated by Gov. Beshear & the KY. Funeral Directors Association the funeral service will be private and for immediate family only.
