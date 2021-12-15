Elmer Sparks, Jr., 65, of Big Creek, KY, passed away Sunday, December 12th, at the Hazard ARH Hospital.
Elmer was born in Manchester, KY on February 23, 1956, a son of the late Elmer and Frances Ellen Caldwell Sparks.
He was a lifetime member of the Couch's Fork Church of God, the Fire Chief at the Big Creek Fire Department for 35 years, was on the board of the 911 committee, and worked for Kemper Home Furnishings for 30 years.
Elmer is survived by his brother, Bobby Joe Sparks and wife Phyllis of Manchester; his sister, Sherry Lynn Sparks of Manchester; his nephews: Donald Sparks and wife Gretta, Anthony Sparks and wife Toni, Robby Sparks and wife Misty Posey, and Steven "Boo" Sparks and wife Stephanie; his sister-in-law, Betty Jean Walker; and his dog, Bandit.
He is also survived by the following great nieces and nephews: Shelby, Kailey, Kaydon, Kendra, Josiah, Gage, Jeremiah, Brooke, and Axel.
In addition to his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie Ray Sparks, and his sister, Debbie Sparks.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, December 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with Kevin Napier, Larry Stubblefield, Michael Sparks, and Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Sparks Family Cemetery at Big Creek.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, December 18th at Britton Funeral Home.
