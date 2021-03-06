Elois Jones, 73, of London, KY, passed away Monday, March 1st, at her home.
Elois was born in Clay County, KY on April 16, 1947, a daughter of the late Robert and Vernon Eagle.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Jones.
Elois is survived by her two daughters, Catherine Jones Hubbard and husband Kenneth of Manchester, and Charlotte Faye Robinson-Jones of London; and her son, Lee Jones of London.
She is also survived by her sister, Mary Eagle Collins of London; sister-in-law, Juanita Eagle; four grandchildren: Sylar Hubbard, Wendy Robinson, Christian Jones, and Brittany Jones; and one great-grandchild, Aletphia Sizemore.
In addition to her husband and parents, Elois was preceded in death by her brother and sisters: Francis "Red Fox" Eagle, Florrene Lovins Eagle, and Patty Eagle.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 8th at Britton Funeral Home, with Jonathan Owens officiating. Burial will follow at the Jones Family Cemetery on Little Goose.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, March 8th at Britton Funeral Home.
