Elsie Davis age 84 of Hamilton passed away Wednesday December 15, 2021. She was born December 22, 1936 in Clay County, Kentucky the daughter of the late John Carpenter and Lulu Lipps Carpenter. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she married Albert Davis on November 28, 1964 in Jellico, Tennessee and he preceded her in death on August 5, 2018. She is survived by two sons Jeffrey (Jane) Davis and Joseph (Beth) Davis; two daughters Cindy (Marcus) Wallace and Carmen (Kevin) Hensley; seven grandchildren Taylor, Holden, Adam, Adrianne, Tucker, Dara, and John; one great grandchild on the way Julian Wallace; and one sister Callie Davis. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Mrs. Davis was also preceded in death by four brothers Jay Carpenter, Joe Carpenter, George Carpenter, and Don Carpenter; two sisters Opal Elliot and Dorothy Carpenter. Visitation will be on Tuesday December 21, 2021 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 5:00PM- 8:00PM. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday December 22, 2021 at 10:00AM with Pastor Scott Plank officiating. Burial to follow in Butler County Memorial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
