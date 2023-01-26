Elsie Faye Goins age 88 of Springdale passed away on Tuesday January 3, 2023. She was born on October 18, 1934 in Clay County, KY the daughter of the late Arlie and Emma (nee House) Brummitt. Elsie was a dedicated wife to Howard Goins for 67 years and he preceded her in death in 2022. She loved her grandchildren dearly, she also loved crocheting blankets and gifts for family and friends. She is survived by one son Paul (Shannon) Goins; three grandchildren Annie Goins, Adam Goins, and Ivan Goins; one sister Mary Lou (Tim) Johnson. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Elsie was also preceded in death by her son Mark Goins and sister Brenda Becker. Visitation will be on Tuesday January 10, 2023 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM until the time of the funeral at 12:00PM with Pastor Andrew Beal of Southwest Church in Springboro, OH. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Elsie's name to Ohio Valley Hospice at 46 N. Detriot St. #B Xenia, OH 45385.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.