Elise Mathews, 76, of Wharton passed away at her home on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. She was born on June 19, 1944 in Clay County, KY to the late Brandy Gray and Ivory Gray.
Elsie was a homemaker and mother all of her adult life. She married Edward “Eddie” Mathews on September 19, 1962 and together they raised 3 sons. She enjoyed puzzles, coloring, sewing and soap operas. She had an extensive collection of Barbies and Beanie babies. She was a member of Church of God of Prophecy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Robby Mathews, Jr.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Eddie Mathews; sons Robby Mathews, Sr. and wife, Tessa of East Bernard, Jeff Mathews and wife, Jennifer of Fort Worth, and Kevin Mathews and wife, Theresa of Kentucky; siblings, Larry, Oscar, Verdlain, James, Lonzo Gray and Sally Gray Lee; Grandchildren, Tonya, Trevor, Chad, Randy, Austin, Kortney, Kayla, Kody, Ivory, Noah, Madison, Mackenzie and Morgan, numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and close friends.
A Graveside service will be held to Celebrate her life on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.
Services are under the direction of Wharton Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at whartonfuneralhome.com
This obituary is courtesy of the Rominger Funeral Home.
