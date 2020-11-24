Elsie McCann, 88, of Manchester, KY passed away Tuesday, November 24th, at her home. 

She is survived by children: Arthur Lee McCann and Barbara (Freddie) Brock, both of Manchester; her grandchildren: Virgil Paul Capps, Gregory Capps, Jennifer Gibson, Gene Costello, Patricia Johnson, Kevin Costello, Barbara Aulabaugh, Brenda Capps, Michael Brock, and David Brock; and several great-grandchildren. 

Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Alvin McCann; her daughter, Margaret Wyatt; her granddaughter, Wendy Akins; her parents, and all of her brothers and sister. 

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. 

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

