Elsie Monsen, longtime resident of Coos Bay, passed away on January 29, 2022 in Vancouver, Washington, where she had lived for the past eight years. She was 99 years old, or - as she liked to say - “almost 100!”
Elsie, the third of eleven children born to Homer and Louise Marcum, began her life in Manchester, Kentucky. When she was a young girl the family moved to a farm near Hamilton, Ohio where she spent most of her childhood years. She recounted happy memories of spending time outside with her dad working on the farm. She met her husband Melvin when he was training to be a radioman with the navy in Oxford, Ohio. They married before he departed for Europe in 1943 to serve in WWII. After the war Melvin brought Elsie and their first-born son, Doug, out west to his hometown of Coos Bay, Oregon, where they raised their three sons, Doug, Don and Dick and lived until Mel’s death in 2013.
Elsie was a kind and thoughtful person, warm and outgoing. She loved interacting with people and loved company. She also loved Ohio and claimed that the only good tomato was one from Ohio. As a clerk at JC Penny in downtown Coos Bay, she was a friendly and familiar face to the many customers who came into the store, always patient and helpful. After retiring she was that same person as a volunteer working in the gift shop at Bay Area hospital. She was good at finding the humor in many situations and preferred to focus on the positive wherever possible.
Together, Elsie and Mel turned an undeveloped piece of property on a hillside in the country into a lovely homestead with an orchard and a large vegetable garden. Kids and grandkids always looked forward to visiting and enjoying grandma’s home-cooked meals including the delicious pies she made with the apples and berries that grew on their property. She was a talented seamstress and knitter, gifting family and friends with lovely throws, scarves, and baby blankets that she had knit. Elsie liked to garden and spend time outdoors and she loved sunshine. Perhaps her favorite thing to do was to sit on the patio soaking in the sun.
Besides her three sons, Doug, Don and Dick; Elsie is survived by sisters, Wanda Layne and Georgia Mann; grandchildren, Eric Monsen and Jill Monsen; great grandchildren, Ava and Levi Monsen; daughter-in-law, Mary Monsen; and Dick’s partner, Mike Davis.
She will be missed deeply by her family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.