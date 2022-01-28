Elzy Wilson, age 93, widower to Martha Nolan Wilson, to whom he was married 74 years, until her passing on January 16, 2022, passed away in Lexington, Kentucky on Tuesday, January 25, 2022. He was born in Clay County, Kentucky on August 6, 1928, to the late Frank and Manda Burns Wilson. He was a member of Hazard Baptist Church, a 70-year Mason at the Clay Lodge 798 in Manchester, Kentucky, and a previous member of the Red Bird Lodge 838, since 1951. Elzy was retired as a type setter with the Lexington Herald Leader, loved camping, enjoyed gardening, yard work and woodworking.
He will lovingly be remembered by his children: William Allen (Becky) Wilson of Georgetown, Kentucky, and Mollie (Troy) Blair of Lexington, Kentucky; 9 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters: Sylvia Diane Jansen of Cincinnati, Ohio, Mollie Tabor (Jim) of Barboursville, Kentucky, and Elsie Phillips (John) of Ft Wright, Kentucky. Elzy was preceded in death by a son, Glenn Wayne Wilson; grandchildren, Eva Wilson, and Roger Wilson; and brothers, James Wilson, William Penn Wilson, and John Wilson.
Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home from 5pm to 8pm. Masonic Services will be observed on Sunday. A graveside service will be 12 noon on Monday, January 31, 2022, at Brown-Wilson Cemetery in Clay County, Kentucky.
