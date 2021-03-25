An embattled Manchester businessman is in trouble again after he allegedly made false statements to the Internal Revenue Service.
Charles Marshall Stivers was indicted by a federal grand jury in London last week on charges that he put false information in a document he submitted to the IRS.
Stivers is formerly a certified public accountant and obtained his license in 1989. In October 2015, the Board of Accountancy permanently revoked his license, according to the indictment. Stivers pled guilty in a tax-fraud case previously involving a Tennessee lawmaker. The order from the board barred Stivers from ever again representing himself as a CPA.
The indictment states, in March 2016, Stivers signed a document claiming he could represent El Cazador Restaurant in Manchester on a tax collection case the IRS was investigating.
Stivers original CPA license was number 4757. In the paperwork he submitted to the IRS he claimed he was still a CPA and listed his license number as 12597, which belonged to his son, Charles Glendon Stivers, according to the indictment.
The federal government alleges Stivers knowingly represented himself as a CPA and shouldn’t have.
Stivers is also under indictment in Clay County for his involvement in an alleged check cashing scheme from 2012 through 2015 with two others and the North Manchester Water Association, where he served as their accountant. He faces 70 counts of criminal complicity to commit theft by unlawful taking over $500.
Court proceedings in the case have been on hold for the last 12 months due to COVID-19 mandated court protocols.
The longtime Clay County businessman lost his license over the federal case in Tennessee involving state representative Joseph E. Armstrong. Authorities said Armstrong bought cigarette tax stamps from a tobacco wholesaler at 20 cents apiece, knowing the legislature planned to increase the tax, then sold the stamps after voting for the higher tax to 62 cents each. He made $500,000 on the deal, Stivers swore in a court document.
Stivers was Armstrong’s accountant and agreed to flow the profits through his investment company and write checks back to the state representative in order to hide the sales.
In his plea agreement, Stivers said he kept 15% of the profits and did not list the profits on Armstrong’s 2008 taxes at the legislator’s direction. Armstrong says he was not at fault and relied on Stivers to prepare his taxes correctly.
Court records show Stivers pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the U.S. and was sentenced to two years on probation and ordered to pay $19,787 in restitution. A federal jury acquitted the state rep. on charges of conspiracy and attempting to evade taxes, but convicted him on a charge of filing a false return.
He was ordered to appear before a federal judge for arraignment this week.
