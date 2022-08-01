Work is continuing in the Oneida/Bullskin area as things are starting to improve.
The following is an update on the situation as of Monday morning:
-City water service is returning to customers everyday as numerous line breaks occurred. Estimated 100 residents are still without water. The area is still under a boil water advisory.
-Electric service has been restored to the entire area.
-All roads are now passable.
-Debris clean-up is now underway. Rollable dumpsters are being brought to Panco Church and another to the sawmill hopefully today. People can bring debris to the dumpsters BUT NO WOOD.
-Crews are coming to remove garbage. Please bring all garbage to the end of your driveway. Private property cannot be accessed. The garbage has to be separated from WOOD. Have wood in a separate pile.
-If you have a large donation to make, as in a tractor trailer load, please contact Pam Mathis at 606-813-9039 to coordinate. All smaller donations can be taken to Oneida Community Church in downtown Oneida.
-Donations are being given away daily at the Oneida Community Church.
-Damage assessment is now underway through the area. Teams are going house to house to gather information for FEMA relief.
