MANCHESTER, Ky. – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced the Clay County Fiscal Court will receive $38,190 in County Road Aid emergency funds for slide repairs on Cool Springs Road (CR 1369) located 0.337 miles east of Ellis BR Road at mile point 0.337, Gabbards Fork Road (CR 1360) located 0.270 miles west of Reed Br Roan at mile point 2.192, and Sacker Road (CR 1363) located 0.485 miles north of Whitehead Cemetery Road at mile point 1.866. These repairs will make it safer for cars, school buses, and other vehicles that rely upon this highway.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Clay County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The Clay County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
