Emma Lee Day, 70, of Annville, KY, passed away Sunday, February 6th, at the Saint Joseph Hospital in London, KY.
Emma was born in Oneida, KY on July 14, 1951, a daughter of the late Floyd and Bonnie Hall Smith.
Emma is survived by her husband, Carlo Day of Annville; her son, Delbert Spurlock of Mt. Vernon, and her daughter, Amanda Day of Annville.
She is also survived by her brother, Lester Smith of Annville, and her sister, Judy Hubbard of McKee; and by 6 grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her sons, Rick Spurlock and Mendal Day.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 9th at Britton Funeral Home, with Richard Sams, Jr. officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 9th at Britton Funeral Home.
