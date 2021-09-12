Emma Spurlock, 60, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, September 9th, at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset. 

Emma was born in Hyden, KY on May 19, 1961, a daughter of the late Clara (Hacker) and Fred Carr, Jr. 

She is survived by her husband, John Spurlock; her sons: John Dustin Spurlock and wife Teresa Lynn of London, and Steven Nicholas Spurlock of Manchester; and one grandchild, Shelby Lynn Spurlock. 

In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her brother, Mark Carr. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, September 13th at Britton Funeral Home, with Mike Gray and Ronnie Brown officiating. Burial will follow at the Paces Creek Cemetery. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, September 12th at Britton Funeral Home.

 
