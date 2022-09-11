(MANCHESTER, Ky.) — Few Kentucky football fans would disagree with the notion that head coach Mark Stoops has elevated his status to that of a “generational talent” in the coaching ranks of UK football lore. Stoops cemented his standing in Gainesville on Saturday as No. 20 Kentucky drained “The Swamp” again, beating twelfth-ranked Florida, 26-16. With the win, Stoops passed legendary coach Paul “Bear” Bryant to become the winningest coach in the program’s history.
It’s easy to jump on the bandwagon when everything is going well. You can’t place Kentucky’s long-suffering football fans into that category though. Let’s face it, everybody loves a winner, but the unprecedented turnaround that Stoops has brought to Lexington boggles the mind. Credit Director of Athletics Mitch Barnhart for having the patience and foresight to stick with Stoops after he began his coaching career with a dismal 12-26 record. Since that time, Stoops has gone an impressive 49-27 (.644).
One drawback to Kentucky’s recent success on the gridiron revolves around the interest Stoops has received from various Power Five conference schools. Slated to make 6.75 million in 2022, a quick glance at Stoops’ contract shows an automatic one-year extension each time the ‘Cats reach the seven win plateau, and a two-year extension for every 10-win season. Based on their 2-0 start, Stoops should be locked in until 2028, a season that he would earn $8.25 million.
Given the limited amount of pressure at his current gig, why would Stoops even consider another opening? You’d be hard pressed to find very many Kentucky football fans dissatisfied with a string of seven win seasons that takes them bowling on a yearly basis. You could even throw in a losing season or two which would definitely be a death knell at other institutions. Based on that line of reasoning, shouldn’t Kentucky fans rest assured and just enjoy the ride?
A closer look at Stoops’ coach-friendly contract reveals the details of his buyout clause, however, which stands at $1.75 million after the 2022 season, costing the university roughly $28.125 million if he chooses to take his talents elsewhere. Currently, he’s locked in until at least the 2027 season unless he invokes this clause. Taking that into consideration, it’s tough trying to see how another school could pry Stoops away from Lexington without making him the highest paid coach in the country. And that’s just not going to happen, is it?
Granted, Stoops probably wasn’t a big fan of the Clash and the 1982 hit “Should I Stay or Should I Go” from their Combat Rock album, but if he continues his winning ways at Kentucky, he’ll constantly be bombarded by that exact question from a number of big name schools with unlimited resources. With an extremely favorable buyout clause, that’s just something that Kentucky fans will have to live with over the coming years. Until then, buckle up and enjoy the ride!
