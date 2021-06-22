Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Jamie Etherton along with K-9 Deputy Jake Miller arrested two individuals on Monday morning June 21, 2021 at approximately 8:48 AM. The arrests occurred off Curry Road, approximately 9 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject kicking in the door of a residence there and the male subject and a female subject entering the residence uninvited. The female owner of the residence asked the male and female subject to leave the residence however they refused and the male subject allegedly grabbed the homeowner by her head and pushed her down. A nine-year-old girl in the residence attempted to intervene and the male subject pushed her against a wall there. When the male and female subject finally left the residence, they traveled to an outbuilding nearby where deputies located them. While deputies were investigating, the two individuals in the outbuilding were found in possession of suspected methamphetamine. During arrest the male subject created a disturbance by yelling and cursing the home owner. Deputies arrested the two individuals and identified them as:
- Brian T Napier age 49 of London, formerly of Clay County, charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; two counts of assault 4th degree; criminal mischief – third-degree; criminal trespass – first-degree; disorderly conduct – second-degree.
- Ashley N. Lewis age 24 of Manchester charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – second offense – methamphetamine; criminal trespassing – second-degree.
These two individuals were lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photos of accused attached are courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center.
