Effective immediately, the paywall for The Enterprise website has been lifted to help inform our readers with valuable updates involving the Coronavirus.
"We are the eyes and ears for our community right now," Enterprise Publisher Mark Hoskins said. "We are going to do everything we possibly can to keep our community informed about closings, postponements and any thing else we will feel will effect the lives of our citizens. We are now offering our website as a platform for government agencies and businesses to make announcements as needed. You can contact us via Facebook, or email at news@themanchesterenterprise.com or phone at 606-598-2319. Stay tuned to our Facebook page as further announcements and updates will be coming."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.