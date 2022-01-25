For the sixth consecutive year your hometown newspaper has been voted one of the top weekly newspapers in the state of Kentucky.
The Enterprise won 13 prestigious Kentucky Press Association awards recently including second place in the General Excellence weekly class 3 category, which includes the largest weekly newspapers in the state. The Corbin News Journal finished first and The Enterprise’s sister publication The Barbourville Mountain-Advocate finished third.
The staff brought home five first place honors.
Publisher Mark Hoskins said it was a team effort to continually be ranked as one of the top publications in the state.
“None of our accomplishments over the last five years would have been possible without our entire staff,” he said. “This is a true team effort to provide our community with the best possible newspaper we can. Anytime an entity in our county can finish in the top of its class statewide it’s quite an accomplishment.”
Sports editor Tanner Hoskins came away the biggest winner taking home seven awards. He pulled the rare feat of sweeping the Best Sports Photo category taking 1st, 2nd, and 3rd.
The following is a recap of the awards:
•Best Breaking News Coverage: 2nd place Mark Hoskins-coverage of floods.
•Best General News Story: 1st place Mark Hoskins-coverage of county fire departments needing funding and membership.
•Best Sports Columnist: 2nd place Tanner Hoskins.
•Best Sports Photo: 1st, 2nd, 3rd place Tanner Hoskins
•Best Sports Photo Essay (page with multiple sports photos): 1st Tanner Hoskins.
•Best Special Section/Sports Section: 1st place Mark Hoskins; 2nd place Tanner Hoskins.
•Best Graphic: 1st place Jackie Baker for his design on the “Vanished” series profiling missing people.
•Best Sports Page/Section: 1st Mark Hoskins, 2nd Tanner Hoskins.
Vice-President of Nolan Group Media, Glenn Gray, says it’s a great accomplishment for the newspaper.
“To earn top honors in anything is a great accomplishment,” Gray said. “Our newspaper has won 77 Kentucky Press Association awards over the last six years, that’s competing against newspapers in larger markets and more populated areas. Congratulations to our staff and Publisher Mark Hoskins on a job very well done.”
