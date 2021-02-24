There’s a first time for everything.
For The Enterprise, a publication over 100 years old, first time opportunities are usually far and few, but starting this week they have one.
William Sizemore, also known as ‘The Art of Will Avenger’, is now on staff as the newspaper’s first-ever cartoonist.
The addition of a cartoonist in the newspaper’s award-winning editorial page each week is something Publisher Mark Hoskins has wanted to add for a long time.
“Having someone to do editorial page cartoons is something weekly newspapers across America just don’t have,” Hoskins said. “Not only have we secured one, but he’s also local and is born and raised right here in Manchester. I think Sizemore is going to be a great addition to our staff and one the readers will truly enjoy.”
Sizemore’s work has traveled the rounds of social media over the last few months and was noticed by the management of the newspaper.
Sizemore, along with his wife Hester and daughter Mackenzie, are excited for the new opportunity. He says he fell in love with art as a child and that passion continues today.
“As a child I grew up reading comics and it sparked an outlet for my creativity,” Sizemore said. “I’m very excited for the opportunity to be the first cartoonist for The Enterprise and I hope everyone enjoys this as much as I do.”
His first cartoon appears in this week’s issue. Sizemore also does various art and sketches. You can find his work on Facebook at “The Art of Will Avenger.”
