For the first time since 1989, The Manchester Enterprise will be moving to a new location.
As many has already heard, the Enterprise building at 103 Third Street in East Manchester has been sold.
By June 1st, we will be located next to First National Bank and the Clay County Public Library and above the Manchester Tourism Commission office in what many known as the old Western Auto building.
The office was also home to Clint Harris Law office several years ago before he became the Family Court Judge.
To give you a little history, the Enterprise had always been located on Courthouse Hill until a devastating fire forced them to move in 1989.
The newspaper moved to East Manchester as owner James Nolan purchased what was commonly known as the Southern States building. It had previously been used by Hardly Able Coal Company.
Downtown Manchester is undergoing a revitalization. More big news will be coming soon about this in future issues.
With that, we wanted to be a part of the revitalization, so we chose to locate in downtown.
The Enterprise is the oldest business in Manchester and Clay County and this mark’s it’s third location in history.
That’s remarkable in today’s climate.
We are all very excited to be relocating in downtown Manchester and can’t wait to be a part of a new culture coming soon.
Access to our new office will be from the bank known as Banker’s Alley.
We expect the move to be complete by the end of May so please be patient with us during our relocation.
As a history junkie, I’ve always wanted to be a part of downtown Manchester. We see so many downtowns across America dying, and we are going to do our part to help revitalize ours.
On a personal level, this will be the first time since 1993 I’ve not worked at a location in East Manchester. It will be odd not crossing that bridge every day.
Whether it be at the Enterprise or the time at the state highway office, I’ve always spent my days in East Manchester.
This old building will always hold fond memories for me and the good outweighs the bad by far. It may not be the prettiest building in town, but it’s been my home away from home.
I’m sure it won’t take long to adjust to life in downtown. I know have the advantage of being close to many of our sources of news like the Manchester Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s office.
We still aren’t sure the exact date we will fully occupy our new office space but we will keep you informed on our Facebook and web page.
To our neighbors in East Manchester, especially the Fisher family, we will miss you!
You all have been excellent neighbors to us, and I want to thank you for always looking out for our business after hours.
