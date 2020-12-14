Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 14, 2020 at approximately 8:45 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones and Deputy Paul Whitehead arrested Dewey Estep, 59 of Frank Bowling Road. The arrest occurred on Frank Bowling Road when Deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a male subject refusing to leave a property. Upon arrival, Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description that the victim had stated the above mentioned subject was operating. Through running the subject’s information with Clay County Dispatch It showed the subject had an active warrant for violating a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Dewey Estep, 59 was charged with:
• Violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO (Warrant of Arrest)
