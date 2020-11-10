Eric Nathaniel Smith, 28, of Manchester, KY, passed away Sunday, November 8th, 2020, at the UK Medical Center. 

Eric is survived by his parents, Charles Ray Mills and Regina Smith Hubbard. By his brother and sister, Brian Douglas Smith and Virginia Hubbard. Also, by his grandmother, Anna Lee Smith all of Manchester, KY. 

Services for Eric will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 13th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY, with Bryan Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Thursday, November 12th, at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.

