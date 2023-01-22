Erika Meta Barwich Wilson, age 80 departed this life on Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Manchester, Kentucky. She was born on Tuesday, January 5, 1943 in Stuba, Germany to Erich Gustav Barwich and Wanda Louise Meermann Barwich. She became a naturalized American Citizen as a teenager and lived in Virginia. After the death of her parents, she was invited by her sister, Dora Battin and David to move to Manchester, Kentucky 27 years ago. They enjoyed a wonderful relationship together serving the Lord.
She was an excellent secretary and perfectionist in all that she did. Erika was an active member of the Manchester Seventh-day Adventist Church and served as a secretary and greeter many years. She reached out to others in the community with Christian literature and friendship.
Erika leaves to mourn her passing her two daughters: Esther Jean Wilson Pitchford of Maryland and Sandra Michelle Wilson Lapinell and husband Ivan Lapinell of Virginia; Dora Wanda Barwich Battin and husband David Foster Battin of Manchester, sister and brother-in-law, niece: Deborah Elisabeth Sasser and husband Jason Sasser and cousin Isaac Sasser of Texas, nephew: Daniel David Battin and wife Alexandra Dritra Battin and cousin: Alessarah D. Battin of Maine and nephew: Eric Kevin Rollins of California, nephew: Eric Ramberg and wife Belinda Rollins Ramberg and cousins: Madeleine and Jacob Ramberg of Virginia, niece: Ruthann Harrelson and husband Reg Harrelson of South Carolina and cousins: Stephen and Amanda Demsky and Noah Demsky of North Carolina, niece: Karen Matey Roberts and husband Larry Roberts of Tennessee, cousins: Bradley and Heather Santaniello and 9 cousins of Tennessee.
Erika’s long time special friend, Maria Olga Braphy and husband of Virginia who loved her so much and kept in touch with her with tokens of her friendship and care. Many Christian friends will miss her also.
She is preceded in death by her father: Erich Gustav Barwich and her mother: Wanda Louise Meermann Barwich, older sister: Helga Helene Barwich Rollins and her husband Jimmy Rollins, older brother: Ernst Emril Barwich and baby sister: Rena Barwich.
A memorial service for Erika Meta Barwich Wilson will be held Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:30 PM in the afternoon at the Manchester Seventh-day Adventist Church with Pastor Tom Kyser presiding.
A fellowship dinner with precede the memorial service and the service will be on zoom for all her family and friends who are unable to attend from afar. Erika will be laid to rest in the Beech Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.