Erma Jewell Wagers, age 76, of Manchester, passed away Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at Jewish Hospital In Cincinnati, OH.
She is survived the following children: Herman Wagers (Charlene) Manchester, Vincent Wagers of Manchester, Ruby Jarvis (Raymond) of Richmond, KY, Betty Wagers of Manchester, Mellissa Malloy (Mark) of Cincinnatti, OH, and Linda Velazquez (David) of Richmond, KY.
She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Candace Austin, Matthew Velazquez, Alex Velazquez, Laura Velazquez, Davy Velazquez, Dustin Smith, Dillon Smith, Marti Smith Wagers, Morgan Malloy, Mason Malloy, Meagan Malloy, Casey Wagers, and Aaron Wagers, and the following great grandchildren: Baylee Henson, Jayden Hobbs, Skyelyn Smith, Nolan Felix Smith, Allie Smith, Elijah Austin, Ethan Austin, Ella Austin, and Emily Austin.
Erma Is preceded in death by her husband General Wagers, two children Johnny and Marty Wagers, one grandson Cody Wagers, her parents Gilbert and Alice Woods, and a host of brothers and sisters.
The funeral service for Erma will be held 2 PM Tuesday June 15th, 2021 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow in the Wagers Cemetery at Butterfly hollow. Visitation will be after 6 PM Monday at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.
