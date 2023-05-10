Ernest Harris, of London, formerly of Paces Creek, born April 23, 1944, went to be with the Lord on his birthday, Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was born to the union of George and Thelma Smith Harris. Ernest was a member of Lily Holiness Church in London, Ky. He was a retired coal miner with Shamrock Coal Company.
He leaves to mourn his passing, his wife Suzie Harris and son Rodney Harris. He also leaves the following brothers: Estill Harris, wife Linda, Teddy Harris, wife Gladys, both of Manchester, Ky and one sister Gracie Smith, of Louisville, Ky.
He was proceeded in death by his parents George and Thelma Harris, brother Charles Harris, bother Stanley Harris, sister Viretta Abner, and sister Stella Jackson, as well as a special nephew he considered a brother Lewis Harris. Family appreciates prayers at this difficult time as they mourn the passing of Ernest.
There will not be any services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.