Ernest Harris was born April 23, 1944 in Clay County, Kentucky to the union of the late George & Thelma Smith Harris.
Ernest was a retired coal miner. He was a devout Christian and was of the Holiness faith. Ernest had been a life-long resident of Clay and Laurel Counties. He was residing in London, KY at the time of his passing. Ernest was an avid hunter and enjoyed being outdoors. Most importantly, he enjoyed attending church.
He departed this walk of life on Saturday, April 23, 2023 at his home in London. Ernest was 79 years old.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents.
Ernest leaves surviving his loving & devoted wife, Billie Sue Bowling of London, KY and one son, Rodney Harris of London, KY. Other survivors include two brothers, Teddy Harris (Gladys) and Ethel Harris (Linda), both of Manchester, KY, one sister, Gracie Smith of Louisville, KY. A host of other relatives and friends also survive his passing.
At the request of the family, there will be no services at this time for Mr. Ernest Harris.
Arrangements are being handled under the direction of Wolfe & Sons Funeral Home.
